Texas Tech announces addition of secondary coach Marcel Yates

LUBBOCK, Texas — Joey McGuire put the finishing touches on his coaching staff Monday. Texas Tech announced Marcel Yates would be the final member of the coaching staff.

Yates came from Oregon, along with new defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter. He will coach the secondary, Texas Tech said.

We’re excited about how this staff came together with Marcel being the final addition,” McGuire said. “He is one of the top developers of defensive backs across the country and will be a great resource for Coach (Tim) DeRuyter as we look to build one of the nation’s top defenses. We are thrilled to welcome Coach Yates and his family back to Texas and to our Red Raider family.”

Yates has coached in college football since 2001, working with defensive backs for 18 of those 20 seasons. He stopped at Boise State, Texas A&M, Arizona and Cal before spending last season at Oregon.

Check out Texas Tech’s full staff below:

Joey McGuire – Head Coach

Kenny Perry – Associate Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator

Tim DeRuyter – Defensive Coordinator

Zach Kittley – Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Josh Bookbinder – Linebackers

Josh Cochran – Tight Ends

Zarnell Fitch – Defensive Line

Stephen Hamby – Offensive Line

Emmett Jones – Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers

DeAndre Smith – Running Backs

Marcel Yates – Secondary