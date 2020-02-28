Texas Tech announces football series with Fresno State

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Thursday a three-game series between the Red Raiders and Fresno State that will be played during the 2029, 2030 and 2032 football seasons.

Fresno State will visit Jones AT&T Stadium twice as part of the agreement as the Bulldogs will travel to Lubbock early in both of the 2030 and 2032 campaigns. Texas Tech’s lone visit to Fresno State will be for the final game in non-conference play in 2029.

The Red Raiders have faced Fresno State only once previously in school history as Texas Tech topped the Bulldogs, 34-28, in Lubbock early in the 1998 season. Texas Tech utilized a late Fresno State fumble and then 244 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns from Ricky Williams in the win, which pushed the Red Raiders to 3-0 overall on their way to an Independence Bowl appearance.

The Fresno State series represents one of three future non-conference agreements between Texas Tech and Mountain West Conference members as the Red Raiders have also inked home-and-home contracts with Wyoming (2023, 2028) and Colorado State (2025-26) for future seasons.

Texas Tech has locked in its non-conference schedule for the next eight seasons already, which includes its 2020 slate that features home games against both Alabama State and Arizona as well as a road trip to UTEP to open the season. The Red Raiders will host seven games next season alone as Baylor, Kansas, West Virginia, Oklahoma and Texas will all travel to Jones AT&T Stadium.

Fresno State Series Dates

Sept. 15, 2029 – Texas Tech at Fresno State

Sept. 7, 2030 – Fresno State at Texas Tech

Sept. 11, 2032 – Fresno State at Texas Tech