Texas Tech football announces three assistant coach hires

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech announced three new members of Joey McGuire’s football coaching staff Monday.

Kenny Perry came from SMU to be the special teams coach, and Josh Bookbinder arrived from Baylor to coach the secondary. DeAndre Smith will stay at Texas Tech and coach running backs.

Perry was the special teams coordinator at SMU for one season. He also coached at TCU, Kansas and the XFL’s Dallas Renegades. He coached at the high school level from 1992-2012.

Bookbinder was a quality control coach at Baylor. He joined Baylor in 2019 after coaching at Liberty from 2012-2018.

Smith was the running backs coach for Texas Tech under Matt Wells. He came with Wells from Utah State. He also spent time at North Carolina, Purdue, Syracuse and other schools.

Smith is the father of Red Raider quarterback Donovan Smith.

In addition to the coaching staff hires, Texas Tech announced that four others will have roles with the team. Associate Director of Player Development Sammy Morris, Director of Recruiting Operations Kate Shealy and Associate AD/Football Administration Antonio Huffman stayed at Texas Tech. TTU also hired Quintin Jordan to be its director of football operations.

Texas Tech has now announced four assistant coach hires. Sonny Cumbie was named the team’s offensive coordinator November 24.