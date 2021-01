FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas Tech’s matchup against TCU was rescheduled for February 15, the Big 12 announced Friday.

The game was supposed to be played on Wednesday, January 20, but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

No. 12 Texas Tech’s game for Saturday, January 23, against Iowa State was also postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. A makeup date for that game has not yet been set.

The Red Raiders are 4-3 in Big 12 play, and their next game is Monday at West Virginia.