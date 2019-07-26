Texas Tech athletes and coaches take home five awards at West Texas Sports Persons Banquet

Red Raider Nation

by: Red Raider Nation Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Texas Tech current and former athletes and coaches combined to bring home five awards at the first annual West Texas Sports Persons of the Year banquet on Thursday.

The winners were as follows:

  • Male Team Coach of the Year: Chris Beard
  • Male College Team of the Year: Texas Tech University Track and Field
  • Outstanding Achievement in Sports: Patrick Mahomes
  • Special Recognition for Athletic Accomplishments: Jarrett Culver
  • Sports Person of the Year: Divine Oduduru

The other three awards of the night were won by LCU athletics.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar