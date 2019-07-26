Texas Tech athletes and coaches take home five awards at West Texas Sports Persons Banquet

Texas Tech current and former athletes and coaches combined to bring home five awards at the first annual West Texas Sports Persons of the Year banquet on Thursday.
The winners were as follows:
- Male Team Coach of the Year: Chris Beard
- Male College Team of the Year: Texas Tech University Track and Field
- Outstanding Achievement in Sports: Patrick Mahomes
- Special Recognition for Athletic Accomplishments: Jarrett Culver
- Sports Person of the Year: Divine Oduduru
The other three awards of the night were won by LCU athletics.