Texas Tech athletes and coaches take home five awards at West Texas Sports Persons Banquet

Texas Tech current and former athletes and coaches combined to bring home five awards at the first annual West Texas Sports Persons of the Year banquet on Thursday.

The winners were as follows:

Male Team Coach of the Year: Chris Beard

Male College Team of the Year: Texas Tech University Track and Field

Outstanding Achievement in Sports: Patrick Mahomes

Special Recognition for Athletic Accomplishments: Jarrett Culver

Sports Person of the Year: Divine Oduduru

The other three awards of the night were won by LCU athletics.