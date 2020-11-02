Texas Tech athletics announces 3 new COVID-19 cases, none active on football team

This is a press release form Texas Tech athletics.
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Monday it has now completed 6,985 tests for COVID-19 among its student-athletes, coaches and staff with 168 total positive cases among student-athletes for all sports. Of the positive cases among student-athletes, two remain active, none of which involve a member of the Red Raider football program.
Below is the latest testing data from the week of Oct. 25-31:
Football
Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 25: 128
Total positive test results from Oct. 25: 0
Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 28: 53
Total positive test results from Oct. 28: 0
Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 30: 135
Total positive test results from Oct. 30: 0
Active cases among student-athletes: 0
Recoveries among student-athletes: 81
Active cases among staff: 0
Recoveries among staff: 5
All Other Sports
Total student-athletes/staff tested over past seven days: 258
Total positive test results over past seven days: 3
Active cases among student-athletes: 2
Active cases among staff: 2
