Texas Tech athletics announces 3 new COVID-19 cases, none active on football team

This is a press release form Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Monday it has now completed 6,985 tests for COVID-19 among its student-athletes, coaches and staff with 168 total positive cases among student-athletes for all sports. Of the positive cases among student-athletes, two remain active, none of which involve a member of the Red Raider football program.

Below is the latest testing data from the week of Oct. 25-31:

Football

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 25: 128

Total positive test results from Oct. 25: 0

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 28: 53

Total positive test results from Oct. 28: 0

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 30: 135

Total positive test results from Oct. 30: 0

Active cases among student-athletes: 0

Recoveries among student-athletes: 81

Active cases among staff: 0

Recoveries among staff: 5

All Other Sports

Total student-athletes/staff tested over past seven days: 258

Total positive test results over past seven days: 3

Active cases among student-athletes: 2

Active cases among staff: 2

