Texas Tech athletics announces 8 new COVID-19 cases, none on football team

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Monday it has now completed 5,790 tests for COVID-19 among its student-athletes, coaches and staff with 152 total positive cases among student-athletes for all sports. Of the positive cases among student-athletes, seven remain active, none of which involve a member of the Red Raider football program.
Below is the latest testing data from the week of Oct. 11-17:
Football
Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 11: 127
Total positive test results from Oct. 11: 0
Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 14: 60
Total positive test results from Oct. 14: 0
Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 15: 114
Total positive test results from Oct. 15: 0
Active cases among student-athletes: 0
Recoveries among student-athletes: 78
Active cases among staff: 0
Recoveries among staff: 5
All Other Sports
Total student-athletes/staff tested over past seven days: 277
Total positive test results over past seven days: 8
Active cases among student-athletes: 7
Active cases among staff: 1
