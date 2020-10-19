Texas Tech athletics announces 8 new COVID-19 cases, none on football team

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Monday it has now completed 5,790 tests for COVID-19 among its student-athletes, coaches and staff with 152 total positive cases among student-athletes for all sports. Of the positive cases among student-athletes, seven remain active, none of which involve a member of the Red Raider football program.

Below is the latest testing data from the week of Oct. 11-17:

Football

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 11: 127

Total positive test results from Oct. 11: 0

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 14: 60

Total positive test results from Oct. 14: 0

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 15: 114

Total positive test results from Oct. 15: 0

Active cases among student-athletes: 0

Recoveries among student-athletes: 78

Active cases among staff: 0

Recoveries among staff: 5

All Other Sports

Total student-athletes/staff tested over past seven days: 277

Total positive test results over past seven days: 8

Active cases among student-athletes: 7

Active cases among staff: 1

