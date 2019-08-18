Texas Tech Athletics holds its 2019 Fandemonium

On Saturday, Texas Tech held its annual “Red Raider Fandemonium,” where fans were able to come and meet members of the Texas Tech Football team along with Matt Wells.

Matt Wells out here getting that wrist workout in ahead of the Red Raiders home opener in exactly two weeks. pic.twitter.com/eBZnJa7Dsd — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) August 18, 2019

Red Raider Football wasn’t the only one signing autographs, as Tony Graystone’s volleyball team was also there to meet fans.

The Texas Tech Volleyball team and a fan. pic.twitter.com/0r6tCBcaml — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) August 18, 2019

The Texas Tech Football season begins on August 31 against Montana State at 3:00 pm. Meanwhile, volleyball has two more scrimmages before the Red Raiders open up against VCU on August 30 at 9:30 am in Columbus, Ohio.