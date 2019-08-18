Texas Tech Athletics holds its 2019 Fandemonium

On Saturday, Texas Tech held its annual “Red Raider Fandemonium,” where fans were able to come and meet members of the Texas Tech Football team along with Matt Wells.
Red Raider Football wasn’t the only one signing autographs, as Tony Graystone’s volleyball team was also there to meet fans.
The Texas Tech Football season begins on August 31 against Montana State at 3:00 pm. Meanwhile, volleyball has two more scrimmages before the Red Raiders open up against VCU on August 30 at 9:30 am in Columbus, Ohio.