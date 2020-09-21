Texas Tech athletics reports 0 active COVID-19 cases on football team

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University athletics reported numbers from its latest round of COVID-19 testing Monday, which showed that there were no active cases of the virus on the football team.

Read the full update from Texas Tech below:

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Monday it has now completed 3,446 tests for COVID-19 among its student-athletes, coaches and staff with 136 total positive cases among student-athletes for all sports. Of the positive cases among student-athletes, 13 remain active, none of which involve a member of the Red Raider football program.

Below is the latest testing data from the week of Sept. 13-18:

Football

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Sept. 13: 150

Total positive test results from Sept. 13: 0

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Sept. 16: 84

Total positive test results from Sept. 16: 0

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Sept. 18: 126

Total positive test results from Sept. 18: 0

Active cases among student-athletes: 0

Recoveries among student-athletes: 75

Active cases among staff: 0

Recoveries among staff: 5

All Other Sports

Total student-athletes/staff tested over past seven days: 237

Total positive test results over past seven days: 18

Active cases among student-athletes: 13

Active cases among staff: 5

