Texas Tech athletics reports 0 active COVID-19 cases on football team

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University athletics reported numbers from its latest round of COVID-19 testing Monday, which showed that there were no active cases of the virus on the football team.
Read the full update from Texas Tech below:
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Monday it has now completed 3,446 tests for COVID-19 among its student-athletes, coaches and staff with 136 total positive cases among student-athletes for all sports. Of the positive cases among student-athletes, 13 remain active, none of which involve a member of the Red Raider football program.
Below is the latest testing data from the week of Sept. 13-18:
Football
Total student-athletes/staff tested on Sept. 13: 150
Total positive test results from Sept. 13: 0
Total student-athletes/staff tested on Sept. 16: 84
Total positive test results from Sept. 16: 0
Total student-athletes/staff tested on Sept. 18: 126
Total positive test results from Sept. 18: 0
Active cases among student-athletes: 0
Recoveries among student-athletes: 75
Active cases among staff: 0
Recoveries among staff: 5
All Other Sports
Total student-athletes/staff tested over past seven days: 237
Total positive test results over past seven days: 18
Active cases among student-athletes: 13
Active cases among staff: 5