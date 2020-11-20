Texas Tech athletics reports graduation success rate above 80% for fifth consecutive year

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics recorded its fifth-consecutive year at an 80 percent or better graduation success rate (GSR), according to data released earlier this week by the NCAA.

Texas Tech reported at 80 percent for its GSR of the 2013 reporting cycle as nine athletic programs either improved or maintained their score from the previous year with five of those teams graduating 100 percent of their student-athletes.

“We are very proud of the continued success our student-athletes have shown in the classroom,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “A degree from Texas Tech University is life changing and the ultimate goal we have for each of our student-athletes.”

The sports of men’s tennis, women’s tennis, women’s basketball, soccer and volleyball were all recognized with 100 percent GSR, which placed all five at the top of the Big 12 Conference for their respective sports. They were joined by baseball, men’s basketball, men’s track and field and men’s golf as designated teams that either improved or maintained their GSR score from the previous year.

This is the 19th year where GSR data has been collected as it was developed by the NCAA as part of its academic reform initiative to more accurately measure the success of Division-I student-athletes. The NCAA began gathering GSR data with the freshman class of 1995 and its latest release represents freshmen who enrolled in 2013.

The GSR takes into account the many different academic paths followed by today’s college students. Unlike the federal graduation rate, the GSR holds institutions accountable for transfer students. It also accounts for mid-year enrollees and is calculated for every sport.

By counting incoming transfer students and mid-year enrollees, the GSR increases the total number of student-athletes tracked for graduation by approximately three percent. Under the GSR calculation, institutions are not penalized for outgoing transfer students who leave in good academic standing.

