Texas Tech baseball achieves No. 1 ranking, first time since 1997

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Texas Tech Athletics announced that the baseball team had achieved a No. 1 ranking in the country for the first time since 1997.

The Red Raiders took the top spot in two separate polls: the National Collegiate Baseball Writer’s Association (NCBWA) and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. They were previously ranked No. 3 in each.

The top ranking comes after the Red Raiders put together a dominate performance over the weekend against Houston Baptist University and the University of Northern Colorado. In route to going 4-0 on the season, the Red Raiders outscored their opponents 65-11.

These wins included two run-rule victories.

However, the competition stiffens this weekend as the team will take part in the inaugural Round Rock Classic. The Red Raiders will square off with ball clubs from Tennessee, Stanford, and Houston.

Texas Tech will open the event against Tennessee on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Texas Tech’s current rankings in all national polls: