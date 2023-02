LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech baseball has revised the weekend series schedule with Western Illinois due to forecasted weather early Saturday.

The Red Raiders and Leathernecks will now play a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Friday, and the second game to follow 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

First pitch on Saturday is now at 3 p.m., and the series finale will get underway at 1 p.m. Sunday at Rip Griffin Park.