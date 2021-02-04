Texas Tech baseball announces non-conference schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech head coach Tim Tadlock has announced the remainder of the 2021 baseball non-conference schedule, featuring 20 home games at Rip Griffin Park along with trips to Minute Maid Park in Houston and HODGETOWN in Amarillo.

The Red Raiders recently announced their Big 12 schedule along with its opening weekend matchups at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field. Television designations will be announced when available.

Information regarding the availability of 2021 baseball tickets will be emailed to baseball season ticket holders in the coming days.

Tech will open its home schedule Feb. 26-28 with a three-game series against Houston Baptist followed by a two-game midweek series March 2-3 against Texas Southern.

For the first time since 2017, Tech will take part in the Shriner’s Hospital for Children College Classic March 5-7 where it’ll be matched up with Texas State, Sam Houston State and Texas A&M – Corpus Christi.

The Red Raiders will return home for a 12-game homestand through the remainder of March, starting March 9-10 against Gonzaga, followed by a four-game set with UConn March 12-15. Tech then opens Big 12 play by hosting Oklahoma State on March 19-21 and concludes the stretch with South Florida March 26-28.

Tech is no stranger to playing at minor league ballparks throughout West Texas, and that tradition continues this season as the Red Raiders make the trip up I-27 to play Oklahoma in a non-conference matchup at HODGETOWN, home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, on April 20.

Other dates include a two-game midweek with Stephen F. Austin April 13-14 and a four-game series with Illinois-Chicago the week of finals May 7-9.

Overall, the 2021 schedule features 10 NCAA Regional teams from 2019, five regional hosts and three who advanced to the Super Regional round. Seven schools were ranked in D1Baseball’s preseason poll, including five in the top 10.

While the SEC powers headline the non-conference slate, Tadlock has built an impressive selection of teams who finished 2019 near the top of their leagues. Texas State (Sun Belt) and Sam Houston State (Southland) both won their regular-season conference titles in 2019. Illinois-Chicago (Horizon) and Gonzaga (WCC) both finished second in their leagues with UIC earning an NCAA Tournament bid. Texas Southern claimed third in the SWAC in 2019, while UConn has been picked by some to win the Big East in 2021.

For the latest updates on all things Red Raider Baseball, follow @TTU_Baseball on Twitter.