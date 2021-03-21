Texas Tech baseball clinches series with with victory over Oklahoma State

LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 7 Texas Tech beat No. 14 Oklahoma State 6-5 Sunday to clinch a series victory over the Cowboys.

The Red Raiders dropped the series opener 2-0, and used an excellent pitching effort to beat the Cowboys 4-2 in game two. In the finale, the offense finally came alive, propelling the win.

The Red Raiders broke a 0-0 tie with three runs in the third inning. Dru Baker doubled home a run to draw first blood, and Jace Jung drove him in with a towering two-run shot onto the track past the right field wall.

In OSU’s next turn at the plate, Andrew Devine snuffed out a potentially dangerous rally. The Cowboys scored one run off of starter Mason Montgomery, and chased him with two men on and one out. After replacing Montgomery, Devine loaded the bases by hitting the first batter he saw, but struck out the next two to retire the side.

Texas Tech scored two more in the fourth inning and another in the fifth to take a 6-1 lead. Oklahoma State rallied back and scored four more runs. The Cowboys had the bases loaded in the ninth inning with the game-tying run on third, but TTU reliever Derek Bridges struck out Justin Campbell to end the game.