Texas Tech Baseball comes up short of Big 12 Championship Game

Texas Tech Baseball's run in the Big 12 Baseball Tournament ended with a 2-0 loss to West Virginia in a winner-take-all semifinal game.

It was the second matchup of the day between the Red Raiders and the Mountaineers, after Texas Tech won the earlier semifinal game 10-3.

Hunter Dobbins was strong on the mound in his second ever start as a Red Raider, but the offense could just not produce any run support for the freshman.

The Red Raiders came closest to scoring in the fifth inning when Easton Murrell ripped a line drive with runners on, but was robbed of multiple RBIs by WVU's Brandon White.

Next Texas Tech will learn its postseason fate with Monday's NCAA Baseball Selection Show at 11:00 am on ESPNU.