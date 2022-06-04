STATESBORO, Georgia— After Saturday afternoon’s second round in the NCAA Division 1 Championship, Texas Tech defeated the UNC Greensboro Spartans 2-0.

At the start of the eighth inning, Jace Jung advanced to third base on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error. Dillon Carter scored on also scored on a wild pitch. The Red Raiders managed to keep UNCG off the scoreboard.

Brandon Birdsell started for the Red Raiders and pitched 7.0 innings and threw 4 strikeouts, which resulted in a team total of 9.0 pitched innings.

The team will take on the loser of Georgia Southern and Notre Dame tomorrow afternoon at 1:00p.m.