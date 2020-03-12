Texas Tech baseball drops one-run decision to Mississippi State

Biloxi, MS — A pair of two-out doubles in the bottom of the seventh proved the difference as the No. 2 Texas Tech baseball team suffered a 3-2 loss to No. 10 Mississippi State on Wednesday in front of over 6,000 fans at MGM Park in Biloxi, Miss.

Sophomore right-hander Hunter Dobbins turned in another strong midweek effort for the Red Raiders (16-3), who have now suffered consecutive losses for the first time in 47 games dating back to last season with a midweek loss to Duke on April 16 followed by the series opener against Baylor on April 18.

Dobbins tossed six innings and allowed a run on seven hits while striking out five. The start for Dobbins was the third time he has tossed 6.0 frames, matching his career high. He has thrown 5.0 innings in all three starts this season and struck out 25 against just five walks.

The Bulldogs (12-4) received another strong effort on the mound as senior starter Carlisle Koestler held the Red Raider lineup to a run on four hits through the first five frames.

Tech’s two runs came in the fifth and in the eighth. Sophomore Cal Conley put Tech on the board in the fifth by lifting an RBI double to the gap in right that plated Parker Kelly, who received the start at third base. Conley finished 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run.

Conley accounted for the run in the eighth after a base hit and taking second on a wild pitch. With two outs in the frame, sophomore Cole Stilwell belted a single to center that allowed Conley to touch home.

Junior Jakob Brustoski (1-1) allowed his first two runs of the season during the seventh. With a man at second and two away, a double from Josh Hatcher gave MSU a 2-1 lead. After a walk, Ryan Sublette allowed a double that allowed Hatcher to cross home and up the Bulldog lead to 3-1.

Texas Tech opens Big 12 Conference play this weekend in Lubbock as the Red Raiders host West Virginia for a three-game series starting Friday at 6:30 p.m. on TexasTech.TV.