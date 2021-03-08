Texas Tech baseball expanding capacity at Rip Griffin Park

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech baseball will increase capacity at Rip Griffin Park, TTU athletics confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com Monday.

The first games with the increased capacity will be this coming weekend against UConn. Texas Tech and UConn will play games Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Texas Tech officials anticipate the park re-opening to 75% capacity.

The athletic department would like fans to continue wearing masks at the games.

The baseball team has an 8-3 record so far in the 2021 season. It has won its past eight games after dropping three straight to open the campaign.