STATESBORO, Georgia— After a six-hour weather delay that started at 1:30 pm CST, Texas Tech lost their NCAA tournament opener to Notre Dame 3-2 Friday night.

Before the delay, the Fighting Irish scored two runs in the first inning, by way of a David LaManna ground rule double to right scoring a two RBI.

Immediately following that at-bat, entered a nearly six hour long weather delay that lasted through 7:30 pm CST.

The Red Raiders tied up the ballgame in the top of the eighth with a two RBI base-hit from Easton Murrell.

Notre Dame took the lead right back in the bottom of the eighth, as Jared Miller scored a run on Mason Molina’s wild pitch.

Chase Hampton pitched 6 innings from the bullpen and threw 12 strikeouts, a career-high.

Texas Tech will await the loser of the Georgia Southern-UNC Greensboro game Saturday morning at 9 am CST.