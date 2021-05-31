Texas Tech baseball given Top-8 National Seed in NCAA Tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas — The NCAA awarded Texas Tech baseball a top-eight national seed in its NCAA tournament selection show Monday.

The Red Raiders are the No. 8 seed and will host Regional round games this weekend. If they win the regional, they will also host a Super Regional series.

The three schools coming to Lubbock for the regional round are Army, North Carolina and UCLA. The four teams will play a double-elimination tournament. The winner advances to the Super Regional.

Texas Tech is the No. 1 seed in its region and will play its first game against No. 4 Army at 11:00 a.m. Friday. No. 2 UCLA and No. 3 UNC will play at 6:00 p.m. Friday.

If Texas Tech does win its regional, it will host its Super Regional series against whoever comes out of the Stanford regional. The teams in that bracket are Stanford, UC-Irvine, Nevada and North Dakota State.

2021 is the fifth consecutive tournament in which Texas Tech will host a regional, the longest streak in the country.

Tim Tadlock’s club enters the tournament with a 36-15 record after going 1-2 in the Big 12 Tournament last week.