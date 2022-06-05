STATESBORO, Georgia— Texas Tech defeated Georgia Southern 3-1 in the first elimination round of the NCAA Regional championship Sunday afternoon.

At the top of the third inning, Christian Avant scored for the Eagles, while Austin Thompson was safe at second base on a throwing error by pitcher Andrew Morris. Noah Ledford also advanced to the third base.

At the bottom of the fourth inning, Cole Stillwell scored for the Red Raiders, which brought Jace Jung to third base and Ty Coleman to second. Jung also brought it home for the Red Raiders during this inning. After Jung’s home run, Coleman scored for the team, adding an additional point to the scoreboard.

The Red Raiders managed to keep the Spartans from scoring again, which led to their victory.

The team is now set to take on Notre Dame at 6:06 p.m. central time today. If the Red Raiders win, they will force a championship game on Monday night at 5 p.m. central time. If the team loses, Notre Dame will win the Statesboro Regional.