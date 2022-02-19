ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Tech baseball fell to 1-1 on the season Saturday with a 2-1 loss to Auburn.

Brandon Birdsell got the start on the mound for Texas Tech. Birdsell was drafted by the Minnesota Twins last summer but opted to stay with Texas Tech rather than turning pro.

Birdsell allowed just one hit in four innings, but Auburn pushed runs across in the second and fourth innings.

Texas Tech managed a run in the sixth inning on a Kurt Wilson sacrifice fly, but went down in order in the eighth and ninth innings.

The Red Raiders were held to three hits on the day.

The play of the game came from TTU center fielder Dillon Carter, who leapt and reached over the wall to bring back a potential home run from Auburn’s Cole Foster.

Texas Tech plays its final State Farm College Baseball Showdown game Sunday against Arizona.