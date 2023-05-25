ARLINGTON, Texas – Texas Tech opened the 2023 Big 12 Baseball Championships with a 6-2 win over No. 3 seed West Virginia Wednesday at Globe Life Park.

Mason Molina struck out six batters and gave up one run in six innings to earn the win and send the Red Raiders into a Thursday night winner’s bracket contest against No. 7 seed Oklahoma.

The Red Raiders took the early lead in the top of the second inning on a Hudson White single to center that scored Austin Green with the game’s first run. White was 3-for-3 with two walks on the night. Nolen Hester would draw a bases-loaded walk to put Texas Tech in front 2-0.

Gavin Kash’s 24th home run of the season would extend the Red Raiders’ lead to 3-0 in the third.

Texas Tech would plate runs in the next three innings including an Austin Green homer in the fifth inning to make it 5-1.

Brandon Beckel would relieve Molina in the seventh and pitch the final three innings to earn his sixth save of the season.

The No. 6 seed Red Raiders (38-19) face the Sooners at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The winner will have Friday off and play at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and the loser will play at 6:30 p.m. Friday in an elimination game.