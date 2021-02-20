Texas Tech baseball opens season Saturday with State Farm Showdown

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Tech baseball will open its season Saturday against Arkansas for the first of three games the team will play in the State Farm Showdown.

The event is being held at Globe Life Park in Arlington, home of the Texas Rangers.

Three Big 12 teams and three SEC teams are going, all of which are ranked in the top 10 by D1Baseball: Texas Tech, Texas, TCU, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. Each team will play one game against each of the three teams from the other conference.

The Red Raiders play Arkansas Saturday at 7:00 p.m., Ole Miss Sunday at 3:00 p.m. and Mississippi State Monday at 11:00 a.m. Their projected starting pitchers are Patrick Monteverde, Micah Dallas and Mason Montgomery.

The games are available for purchase on flobaseball.tv. You can find Texas Tech baseball’s full schedule HERE.