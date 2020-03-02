Texas Tech baseball places as high as No. 2 in new polls

LUBBOCK, Texas — This week’s NCAA Baseball polls are out, and the Red Raiders placed between No. 2 and No. 5 in them.

Baseball America and NCBWA have Texas Tech No. 2, Collegiate Baseball placed the team No. 3, USA Today and Perfect Game have TTU at No. 4 and D1 Baseball picked the Red Raiders at No. 5.

Texas Tech is coming off a two-game series sweep against Florida State this weekend. The Seminoles placed between No. 11 and No. 14 in this week’s polls.

Next up, UNLV comes to Rip Griffin Park for games Tuesday and Wednesday.