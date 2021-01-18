Texas Tech baseball ranked No. 3 ahead of 2021 season

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech baseball was ranked as the No. 3 team in the nation by D1 Baseball Monday.

D1 Baseball is the second publication to rank the Red Raiders No. 3. Perfect Game had the team in the same spot, while Collegiate Baseball slotted them No. 4.

The Red Raiders have been ranked No. 3 in at least one preseason poll in each of the last four seasons, according to Texas Tech.

Texas Tech had a 16-3 record in 2020 before the season was shut down due to COVID-19. A schedule for the 2021 season has not been released.