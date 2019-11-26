Texas Tech baseball releases 2020 schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — The 2020 Texas Tech baseball schedule is out.

The Red Raiders will play their first game on February 14 when Houston Baptist comes to Lubbock. From February 21-23, the Red Raiders play games against Tennessee, Stanford and Houston in Round Rock.

They have non-conference home series against Minnesota and Oregon. Big 12 play begins March 13 when West Virginia comes to Lubbock. The final home series of the season starts May 1 when Texas plays three games at Rip Griffin Park.

Find the entire Texas Tech baseball schedule here.

Texas Tech is looking to follow up a 46-20 2019 season in which it went to the College World Series.

