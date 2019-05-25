Texas Tech baseball stays alive in OKC, beating Kansas 7-5 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The one seeded Red Raiders trailed four nothing to the Jayhawks in the bottom of the second. They would be down two in the sixth before Josh Jung would hit a solo home run and Kurt Wilson would hit a two run shot of his own to take a slim five to four lead.

Kansas would tie it up at five before Gabe Holt hit a two run home run to put the Red Raiders on top for good and advance to the Big 12 Championship semis.

They will now play West Virginia on Saturday at 9 a.m. and if they win, they will play a decisive elimination game at 4 p.m.