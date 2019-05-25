Texas Tech baseball stays alive in OKC, beating Kansas 7-5
The one seeded Red Raiders trailed four nothing to the Jayhawks in the bottom of the second. They would be down two in the sixth before Josh Jung would hit a solo home run and Kurt Wilson would hit a two run shot of his own to take a slim five to four lead.
Kansas would tie it up at five before Gabe Holt hit a two run home run to put the Red Raiders on top for good and advance to the Big 12 Championship semis.
They will now play West Virginia on Saturday at 9 a.m. and if they win, they will play a decisive elimination game at 4 p.m.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
