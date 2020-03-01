Texas Tech Baseball takes down Florida State in extras

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — Texas Tech Baseball stayed undefeated on the weekend with a 6-5 win over Florida State in extra innings on Saturday.

Cole Stilwell was the star at the plate, picking up the first four RBIs of the game, as the Red Raiders and Seminoles were tied at 4, until FSU went up one in the sixth inning.

In the ninth inning though, Dru Baker kept his team alive once again with a solo home run to force the game into extras.

Then, in the 11th inning. Dylan Neuse hit a dribbler that the Seminole third baseman committed an error on, allowing Texas Tech to take the lead. The Red Raiders then held on for the victory as John McMillon shut the door.

With the win, the Red Raiders improve to 10-1 on the season. They will try to beat Florida State again on Sunday, when the two teams face off at noon.