STATESBORO, Georgia— The Texas Tech Red Raiders lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second elimination round of the NCAA Regional championship Sunday evening.

At the top of the third inning, Ryan Cole singled to left and Spencer Myers brought it home for the Fighting Irish.

In the top of the fourth inning, Cole singled, once again for an RBI. Myers advanced to second base and Zack Prajzner scored another run for the Fighting Irish.

During the bottom of the eighth inning, Jace Jung singled to deep right and Easton Murrell completed the first run for the Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders did not score for the remainder of the game and come home for the season after the Statesboro Regional competition.