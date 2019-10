On Monday, Florida State Baseball Coach Mike Martin Jr. announced that Texas Tech, FSU and FAU would play in a round-robin style tournament in Tallahassee.

Mike Martin Jr. is holding his first official practice as @FSUBaseball head coach today, as Noles begin fall ball. Martin revealed that FSU, Texas Tech and FAU will play a round-robin style tournament in Tallahassee early in the season. pic.twitter.com/ee6LOpVvWp — Tim Linafelt / FSU (@Tim_Linafelt) September 30, 2019

The last time that the Red Raiders faced off against Florida State was the 2019 College World Series, when Tech knocked out the Seminoles and ended Mike Martin’s Hall of Fame career.