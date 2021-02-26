Texas Tech baseball trounces Houston Baptist 18-3 for first win of season

Texas Tech’s Dru Baker (4) batts in the first inning during an NCAA baseball game against Mississippi State on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Mississippi State won 11-5. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech baseball got its first win of the season Friday, slugging six home runs in a 18-3 rout of Houston Baptist.

Jace Jung hit two home runs, and Cole Stilwell, Cal Conley, Nate Rombach and Braydon Runion each hit one. Stilwell’s blast was a grand slam that gave the Red Raiders a 7-0 lead in the second inning.

Texas Tech went down scoreless in the first inning, but put up 15 runs over the next two.

Brandon Birdsell got the start on the mound for the Red Raiders and gave up three runs (two earned) in 4.1 innings.

Eight Texas Tech players recorded multiple hits in the lopsided victory. Jung and Stilwell tied for the team lead with four RBIs apiece.

The Red Raiders will play the Huskies again on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s game begins at 2:00 p.m.