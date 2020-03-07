Texas Tech Baseball uses strong pitching to take down Rice

Clayton Beeter set a career high with 12 strikeouts as the Red Raider Baseball team opened up its weekend series against Rice with a 7-1 win.

Starting the weekend with victory bells!



🔟 in a row.



🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/oHmTyUICdc — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) March 7, 2020

Beeter continued to be efficient in his new role as a starting pitcher, striking out just under 50 percent of the batters that he faced in six innings of work. Micah Dallas the came in and did the rest, allowing just a single base runner in the final three frames.

The offense got off to a fast start, scoring two in the first inning to back-to-back RBI doubles from Cole Stilwell and Jace Jung.

After the Owls cut the lead to 2-1 in the third, the Red Raiders responded immediately with a Jung sac fly, before adding four more runs late in the game to secure the win.

With the victory, the Red Raiders improved to 14-1 on the season. First pitch of game two against Rice will be at 3:00 pm on Saturday.