ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Tech baseball started the 2022 season with a thrill, coming back from a four-run deficit to beat Michigan 7-6 Friday.

The Red Raiders scored two runs each in the fifth, sixth and ninth innings to complete the comeback. Freshman Owen Washburn laced a walk-off single to win it.

The game was a part of the State Farm College Baseball Showdown, in which Texas Tech will play Michigan, Auburn and Arizona at Globe Life Park, the home of the Texas Rangers.

The season could not have started any worse for the Red Raiders. Wolverine right fielder Clark Elliott lined the second pitch of the game over the right field fence to put Michigan ahead 1-0.

It was shaky debut for Red Raider starting pitcher Andrew Morris, who transferred in from Colorado Mesa. Morris walked four batters, hit another and gave up four runs in 3.2 innings of work.

Kurt Wilson was responsible for Tech’s first three runs. He knocked an RBI single in the third inning and hit a ball to left-center field that bounced off center fielder Joe Stewart’s glove for a two-run triple.

Texas Tech’s bullpen allowed two runs over 5.1 innings. Brendan Girton struck out five in 2.1 scoreless innings.