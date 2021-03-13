Texas Tech baseball wins 12th straight, 10-3 over UConn

LUBBOCK, Texas — Another game, another win for Texas Tech baseball.

The No. 9 Red Raiders beat UConn 10-3 Saturday; it was their 12th straight win and their first in five games where the margin of victory was greater than one run.

The game was close most of the way, and it was shaping up to be yet another one-run win before Texas Tech scored six insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Dru Baker went 4-4 at the plate and reached base a fifth time on a walk. He was a catalyst on the basepaths as well; two runs came in to score when he stole third base in the eighth inning and catcher Ciaran Devenney’s throw escaped into left field.

Baker doubled on the first pitch of the game, igniting a three-run rally in the first inning. Nate Rombach was responsible for two of those runs, sending a two-run shot into the Texas Tech bullpen for his fourth homer of the season.

UConn starter Joe Simeone only got four outs before Jim Penders pulled him from the game with the Huskies trailing 4-0. His replacement, Pat Gallagher, struck out Rombach and Cal Conley in the second inning to clean up Simeone’s mess and cruised through two more innings before getting taken out in the fifth.

Up 4-0 with ace Patrick Monteverde on the mound, Texas Tech seemed to be in good shape. But after he tossed 20 innings of scoreless ball to start his season, Monteverde finally gave up a run in the third inning.

Aided by a pair of Texas Tech defensive mishaps, UConn pushed two more across in the fourth inning. Christian Fedko drove in a run and reached base on a Cal Conley error, and he came across to score after a catcher’s interference wiped off what would have been an inning-ending double play.

Monteverde’s day ended after five innings with Texas Tech ahead 4-3. Hayde Key replaced him, and did not get through one batter before the game was delayed due to lightning.

After it resumed, Key got himself into trouble.

He committed an error and allowed a double, putting two runs in scoring position with one out. The next UConn hitter, Ciaran Devenney, lifted a lazy fly ball into shallow left field. Three Red Raider fielders converged on it, but it took a last-second, lunging catch by Baker to save it from dropping in. UConn’s Christian Ferrer attempted to tag up from third base, but Baker set his feet and fired a strike to home plate to end at the inning.

Wasn't textbook, but it was effective 😤 pic.twitter.com/RWHENEBEIj — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) March 13, 2021

The clutch defense was a carryover from Friday’s series opener, when the Red Raiders made several outstanding plays in the field to preserve a one-run win.

Micah Dallas, who was projected to start Monday’s game for Texas Tech, was called into action in the seventh inning after Eli Reichmann walked UConn’s first two hitters. Dallas expertly avoided the danger, getting out of the seventh unscathed and tossing a scoreless eighth.

Cody Masters launched a solo home run to kick off the bottom half of the eighth, and five more runners would follow him across the plate.

The game looked precarious during UConn’s rallies in the sixth and seventh, but Dallas and the Red Raider defense did just enough to hold on to the lead until the offense put the game away with the eighth inning rally.