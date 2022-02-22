LUBBOCK, Texas – Jace Jung worked a go-ahead walk in the seventh inning to help Texas Tech baseball win its home opener 8-4 over Dallas Baptist Tuesday.

Jung’s walk came in a crucial spot – on a 3-2 count, with the bases loaded and two outs. He laid off a pitch out of the strike zone, allowing Dillon Carter to score the go-ahead run.

Carter, who Tim Tadlock moved up to the leadoff spot, knocked three hits and scored three runs in the triumph.

Tech added three insurance runs in the eighth inning. Two of those came from Ty Coleman, who had four RBI on the day.

The Red Raider offense scored the first four runs of the game in the third inning. Texas Tech opened the frame with five-straight hits, including an RBI ground-rule double by Cole Stilwell and a two-run single by Coleman.

However, aside from that inning, runs were hard to come by early on. DBU pitching set down 10 Red Raiders in a row between the fourth and seventh innings until Carter laced a double.

Chase Hampton got the start on the mound for Texas Tech. In 2021, Hampton posted a 3.86 ERA working as both a starter and a reliever. Thus far in 2022, his role has been the same. He pitched an inning and recorded a victory in TTU’s win over Michigan Friday. Three days later, he was back on the mound to start Tuesday’s game.

Hampton was sharp through three innings, but surrendered a three-run home run to DBU outfielder George Specht in the fourth.

For the second straight game, the Red Raiders faced a former Tech player who transferred to their opponent. Sunday, it was Tanner O’Tremba, who laced three hits and drove in three runs in Arizona’s 13-2 victory over Texas Tech.

Tuesday, it was Nate Rombach. Rombach hit 15 home runs over the past two seasons but transferred to DBU and started at catcher in his return to Lubbock.

Rombach did not record a hit Tuesday, but he still made his impact felt. In the seventh inning, Rombach walked, stole second base, advanced to third on an error and scored the game-tying run on a sacrifice fly.

After Jung’s walk gave Tech a lead, freshman Trendan Parish finished the job. Parish tossed scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth to close out the Patriots.

He and Brendan Girton combined to throw four innings without allowing an earned run. Rombach’s run was deemed unearned because of the error on catcher Hudson White.

Texas Tech will play its first full home series against Kent State starting on Friday.