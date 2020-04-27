Texas Tech baseball’s T.J. Rumfield enters transfer portal

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech infielder T.J. Rumfield is transferring from the program, according to his Twitter.
Rumfield also retweeted a Tweet saying that he was in the transfer portal.
Rumfield spent two seasons with Texas Tech, and his only in-game action came during the shortened 2020 season, in which he went 10-24 with three doubles and three RBI. He redshirted for the 2019 season.
His most notable moment came against Rice on March 8, when he hit a walk-off double down the left field line.
Rumfield has already announced an offer from Purdue.