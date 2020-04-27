Texas Tech baseball’s T.J. Rumfield enters transfer portal

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech infielder T.J. Rumfield is transferring from the program, according to his Twitter.

Blessed to receive an offer from Purdue University. pic.twitter.com/cooUXW5bnM — TJ Rumfield (@RumfieldTJ) April 26, 2020

Rumfield also retweeted a Tweet saying that he was in the transfer portal.

Rumfield spent two seasons with Texas Tech, and his only in-game action came during the shortened 2020 season, in which he went 10-24 with three doubles and three RBI. He redshirted for the 2019 season.

His most notable moment came against Rice on March 8, when he hit a walk-off double down the left field line.

Rumfield has already announced an offer from Purdue.