Texas Tech baseball’s win streak snapped by Mississippi State

Biloxi, MS — Texas Tech was unable to come from behind for a third straight time in Tuesday’s 6-3 loss to Mississippi State at MGM Park.

The loss is just the second of the season for Tim Tadlock’s team, which entered the game on a 12-game winning streak.

The No. 4 Red Raiders to an early 1-0 lead in the third inning on a Bulldog throwing error that allowed Max Marusak to score from second base.

Mississippi State answered with three runs in the 5th. After Mason Montgomery loaded the bases, John McMillon came in in relief but was unable to get out of the jam. The No. 17 Bulldogs tied the game one a Josh Hatcher RBI single to third then took a 2-1 lead on a bases loaded walk. Kamren James plated Rowdy Jordan on a sacrifice fly to center field to give the Bulldogs a two-run lead.

Texas Tech got one back on a bases loaded walk in the top of the sixth, but Mississippi State added two more runs in the bottom of the inning.

The Red Raiders (16-2) last run came in the eighth inning inning on a Cole Stillwell single that scored Dru Baker.

Mason Montgomery (3-1) picked up his first loss of the season after giving up three runs and walking two in four innings of work.

The Red Raiders wrap up the midweek series with the Bulldogs at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.