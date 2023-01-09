LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams has announced the signing of KyeRon Lindsay to an Athletic Scholarship Agreement. A transfer from the University of Georgia, Lindsay will join the Red Raider program this semester but will not be eligible to play until the 2023-24 season.

“We are excited to add KyeRon to our program,” Adams said. “He is a very talented scorer, and rebounder who we think will be able to add a lot to our team next season. He’ll be able to join us soon and become a big part of our program this season. I’m looking forward to seeing him compete with our guys during practice this season and what he’ll bring to our team next year.”

A Denton, Texas native, Lindsay played in 10 games as a freshman at Georgia this season before deciding to put his name into the transfer portal at midterm. He started 8 of 10 games for the Bulldogs, finishing with 6.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Lindsay recorded a double-double in his third collegiate game after going for 14 points and 10 rebounds against Miami-Ohio after scoring 10 points against Wake Forest.

Lindsay was a four-star recruit coming out of Denton Guyer High School, where he averaged 23.3 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists for Guyer. He earned District 5-6A Most Valuable Player honors for a team that went 30-6 and advanced to the second round of the 6A tournament. Lindsay was ranked as the seventh-best recruit in Texas for the class of 2022 and had originally signed with UNLV before committing to Georgia.

Texas Tech has also already signed Drew Steffe and Jason Jackson, who made their signings official in mid-November. Steffe is a senior at Frisco Memorial HS, while Jackson is a senior in Sarasota, Florida.

