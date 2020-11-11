Texas Tech basketball adds Jaylon Tyson

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech head basketball coach Chris Beard has announced the signing of Jaylon Tyson to his national letter of intent for the 2021-22 academic year.

A 6-foot-7 guard/forward from Allen, Texas, Tyson is a senior at John Paul II High School where he helped lead his team to its first-ever Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) state championship last season. A four-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports, he earned TAPPS All-State first-team honors as a junior after averaging 24.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

ESPN currently lists Tyson as the seventh-best recruit in the state of Texas and 18th by the small forward position. 247Sports puts Tyson at No. 4 in Texas, while Rivals has him as the No. 34-ranked player nationally.

On his decision to sign with Tech, Tyson said: “They showed love from the jump and didn’t hop on the wave after and showed mad love ever since. Also always gives me ways to get better. Tech has the best head coach, assistants, trainers and strength coach in the country. I’m looking forward to winning a national championship.”

Tyson also competed with Next Page Force on the spring and summer basketball circuit. He chose Texas Tech over offers from Creighton, Arkansas, Memphis, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Houston.

