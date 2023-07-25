LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s basketball head coach Grant McCasland announced the hiring of Dave Smart Tuesday. Smart joins the staff as an assistant coach after earning 656 wins as the head coach at Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario over 18 seasons.

“Dave Smart is one of the greatest coaches in all of basketball,” McCasland said in a press release. “We are thrilled to have him as part of our program. Coach Smart’s ability to win speaks for itself, but his understanding of how to help people grow is what separates him. We are thankful to have he and his family in Lubbock.”

Smart moved into the role of Director of Basketball Operations at Carleton (Ottawa, Ontario, Canada) for the past four seasons.

A graduate of Queen’s University, Smart was inducted into the Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame in 2021. Smart was also a coaching consultant for the Ottawa Senators of the National Hockey League, focusing on defensive mindsets and player attitude, and was the general manager of the Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Basketball League.

