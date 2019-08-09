Texas Tech Basketball gets final preparations in before Bahamas trip

The Texas Tech Basketball team is going through some final practices in Lubbock before the Red Raiders head down to the Bahamas for their international tour.

We got our first look at the newest roster of Red Raider Basketball today before Tech heads out to the Bahamas next week. pic.twitter.com/qJAkyfEGVq — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) August 9, 2019

While out of the country, Chris Beard and company will play a pro team from Serbia along with the Bahamian National Team.

This type of tour is available for an NCAA Basketball team every four years. It also allows a team to have an extra 10 full practices, which to Coach Beard holds a ton of importance with a young team.

Texas Tech's Chris Beard discussing the benefits of his team going on a Summer tour in the Bahamas next week. pic.twitter.com/GwbZ5AU2Z6 — RedRaiderNation (@RedRaiderNation) August 9, 2019

The Red Raiders will leave for the Bahamas on Monday.