Breaking News
Lubbock Police name ‘persons of interest’ in missing Slaton man case

Texas Tech Basketball gets final preparations in before Bahamas trip

Red Raider Nation

by: Red Raider Nation Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Texas Tech Basketball team is going through some final practices in Lubbock before the Red Raiders head down to the Bahamas for their international tour.

While out of the country, Chris Beard and company will play a pro team from Serbia along with the Bahamian National Team.

This type of tour is available for an NCAA Basketball team every four years. It also allows a team to have an extra 10 full practices, which to Coach Beard holds a ton of importance with a young team.

The Red Raiders will leave for the Bahamas on Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar