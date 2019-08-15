Texas Tech basketball opens Summer Tour

NASSAU, Bahamas — Chris Clarke recorded a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as Texas Tech opened its foreign tour with a 63-57 loss to the Bahamas National Team on Wednesday at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium.

Texas Tech will now play Mega Bemax two times this week, starting at 6 p.m. (CST) on Thursday before closing out the tour against the Serbian professional team at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Playing in its first competition in the summer, the Red Raiders committed 21 turnovers against the Bahamian team and struggled shooting by going 22-for-68 (32.4 percent) from the field. Tech was just 4-for-25 on 3-pointers in the game, while the Bahamas hit seven shots from beyond the arc and limited their turnovers to 16 in the game.

Davide Moretti hit two 3-pointers in the second half to pull the Red Raiders to within five in a game where they trailed 37-24 at halftime. Moretti finished the game with 10 points and led the team with five assists to go along with contributing five rebounds. Terrence Shannon Jr. added nine points and five rebounds, while Jahmi’us Ramsey had five rebounds and four points. Shannon finished the game 5-for-6 to lead the Red Raiders who were 9-for-15 from the line.

Jaron Cornish led the Bahamas National Team with 20 points after hitting four 3-pointers, while Godfrey Rolle went for 19 with three 3-pointers. The Bahamas shot 39.4 percent from the field and led by as many as 13 in the game. The Red Raiders owned a 36-24 scoring advantage in the paint, but also saw the Bahamas score 21 points off turnovers. Tech led 6-1 early, but only held an advantage for 3:50 the entire game.

Clarke led the Red Raiders with four points and five rebounds at halftime, while Ramsey and Tchewa also had four points in a half where the team shot 9-for-36 (25 percent) and had 10 turnovers. Moretti had three assists and two points, while Avery Benson and Ramsey each had a 3-pointer. The Red Raiders went 2-for-14 from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes of play with the Bahamas going 5-for-13 to take the 13-point halftime lead.