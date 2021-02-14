Texas Tech basketball rearranges schedule, hosts TCU Tuesday, plays in Ft. Worth Thursday

Texas Tech’s Mac McClung (0) and Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) rebound the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 7 Texas Tech basketball’s two-game series against TCU this week has been rearranged due to the winter weather hitting Texas, the school announced Sunday.

The Red Raiders will host the Horned Frogs on Tuesday and face them in Fort Worth Thursday. Originally, Texas Tech was supposed to play at TCU on Monday before returning to Lubbock for a game Wednesday.

Game times and television designations had not been established when Texas Tech announced the news Sunday evening.

TCU is looking to catch Texas Tech in the Big 12 standings. The Horned Frogs are No. 8 in the conference at 4-6 and TTU is No. 6 at 6-5.

That’s the new plan for the series between Texas Tech and TCU with the Red Raiders hosting the first game on Tuesday at the United Supermarkets Arena before the Horned Frogs host on Thursday at the Schollmaier Arena. Game times and television designations will be announced when established. The original schedule for this week was forced to adjust due to weather that has affected travel throughout the state and region.

All tickets purchased for the TCU home game that was originally scheduled for Wednesday will be valid for Tuesday’s game.

The Red Raiders (14-6, 6-5 Big 12) are now scheduled to play four games in seven days, including three road games in five days with trips to play Kansas on Saturday, Feb. 20 and Oklahoma State on Monday, Feb. 22 on the schedule. Tech has not played since having a three-game winning streak snapped with a loss to No. 14 West Virginia last Tuesday, while TCU (11-8, 4-6 Big 12) is coming off a 70-55 loss on Saturday at No. 13 Texas that ended its two-game winning streak.

Texas Tech and TCU had their first matchup on Jan. 20 postponed due to Covid-19 protocol. Texas Tech currently has five games remaining on its regular-season schedule with postponed games against No. 2 Baylor and Iowa State still not rescheduled.