LUBBOCK, Texas– Texas Tech Basketball picks up another win, this time over Texas-Arlington at the United Supermarkets Arena, bringing the Red Raiders to 9-2, and 6-0 at home.

Joe Toussaint lead the team with 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assist, followed by Pop Issacs with 18 points, 1 rebound, and 3 assists.

The Red Raiders next game will be against Sam Houston on December 28, at 7:00 p.m.

