Texas Tech basketball to host Selection Sunday watch party at 4ORE! Golf

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard claps for the team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Troy, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech men’s basketball program will host a NCAA Selection Sunday watch party at 4ORE! Golf with fans invited to join the team as the tournament bracket is revealed. The watch party will begin at 4 p.m. at 4ORE! Golf with the NCAA Selection Show scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on CBS.

The Red Raiders (17-10) are expected to be selected for the tournament for the third straight NCAA Tournament which will establish a new program record. Tech was projected to make last year’s tournament before it was canceled, making this four straight seasons that the program has earned a place in the NCAA Tournament under head coach Chris Beard .

Texas Tech is 8-2 in the NCAA Tournament under Beard with a run to the 2018 Elite 8 and then the 2019 NCAA Championship Final. Both accomplishments were firsts for the program which will make its 18th tournament appearance. This year’s team has been ranked throughout the season, reaching as high as No. 7 in the polls. At No. 20 this week, it is the first season in program history where the team has been ranked in every poll throughout the year.

Fans are encouraged to come to the watch party to show their support for the team but due to Covid protocols interactions with players and coaches will not be allowed this year. All fans will receive a free “Building Our Program” commemorative poster and receive discounts on appetizers and drinks. 4ORE! Golf is located at 6909 Marsha Sharp Freeway in Lubbock.



Fans who are unable to attend can watch the 2021 NCAA March Madness Selection Show on CBS, featuring the exclusive live first-time announcement of the pairings for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. The one-hour Selection Show, produced in partnership between CBS Sports and Turner Sports, will be broadcast live from New York.

The Selection Show will begin with the release of the full bracket by region as well as reactions from teams as they find out if they made this year’s field of 68. Host Greg Gumbel will be joined in New York by analysts Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis. Selection Committee Chair Mitch Barnhart will also join remotely from Indianapolis for a live interview to discuss the bracket.

The NCAA Selection Show will also be available on NCAA March Madness Live, the official live streaming product of March Madness available via web, mobile and connected devices.

All NCAA Tournament games will be played in Indianapolis this year with the First Four games to be played on March 18. The First Round is on March 19-20 followed by the Second Round on March 21-22. Advancing teams will compete in the Sweet 16 on March 27-28 followed by the Elite 8 on March 29-30. The Final Four is set for April 3 before the national championship final on April 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.