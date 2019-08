Chris Beard and the Texas Tech Basketball team will clash with the Iowa Hawkeyes in their opening game of the 2019 Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational.

The matchup features two NCAA Tournament teams from this past season, with the Red Raiders making the National Championship game and the Hawkeyes making it to the second round.

The game will take place at 7:00 pm on November 28 and will air on FS1.