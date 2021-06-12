Texas Tech bats go quiet in elimination loss to Stanford

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech was eliminated from the NCAA Baseball Tournament Saturday with a 9-0 loss to Stanford.

The Red Raiders lost in the Super Regional round of the tournament for the first time in program history. They will not be going to the College World Series for just the second time in the past five tournaments.

The first three Texas Tech batters of the game struck out Saturday, setting the tone for a sluggish offensive performance. Two Cole Stilwell singles accounted for the only Red Raider hits on the afternoon.

Conversely, Stanford scored when its third batter of the game, Brock Jones, hit the first of his three home runs on the day in the first inning. An inning later, designated hitter Tommy Troy parked a two-run blast into Texas Tech’s bullpen.

Red Raider starting pitcher Patrick Monteverde lasted 3.2 innings before he was replaced by Micah Dallas. He struck out seven batters, but allowed four hits, two walks and three runs.

Down 3-0, Texas Tech finally put a couple of men on base in the fifth inning, which began with a hit-by-pitch and walk. But the rally sputtered out as quickly as it began. Nate Rombach, Cal Conley and Kurt Wilson were retired in order, keeping Texas Tech scoreless.

Conley, Texas Tech’s All-Big 12 shortstop, did not start the game. Tim Tadlock said that he was battling an illness. He eventually pinch hit for Parker Kelly in the fifth inning, but went 0-2 at the plate and committed an error.

His absence triggered a slew of changes in the lineup. Dru Baker moved from left field to second base, which bumped Jace Jung to shortstop. Dillon Carter entered the lineup to play center field and bat No. 2, which slid Braxton Fulford to the leadoff spot.

The reworked lineup stood no chance against Stanford starting pitcher Alex Williams. He tossed a complete game, struck out 10 batters and only allowed two hits. Regulars Dru Baker, Braxton Fulford and Easton Murrell all went hitless over the Super Regional weekend.

Stanford delivered the dagger in the sixth inning. With the bases loaded, Tim Tadlock brought in relief ace Ryan Sublette to face Jones, who launched a grand slam that made the score 8-0. Jones went deep again in the eighth inning off Connor Queen.

The Red Raiders finished their season with a 39-17 record. They fell short of Omaha, but overcame key injuries and captured a Top-8 national seed.