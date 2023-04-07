LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s bats were silent in Friday’s 8-1 loss to North Dakota State at Rip Griffin Park.

The one run was a season-low, and the team’s four hits matched the season-worst that came in a 3-2 loss to Rice on March 3 at the Shriners Children’s College Classic in Houston.

The Red Raiders’ lone run came in the third inning on Austin Green’s seventh home run.

The Bison plated two runs in the third off starter Brendan Girton, who suffered his first career loss.

Texas Tech brought the game-tying run to the plate in the seventh. With runners at second and third, Zac Vooletich ground out to third to end the threat.

North Dakota State would score four unearned runs in the ninth to put it out of reach.

Kevin Bazzell, who made his debut at catcher, did not reach base for the first time this season.

The Red Raiders (20-10, 4-5 Big 12) wrap up their series with the Bison with a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Rip Griffin Park.