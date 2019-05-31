Texas Tech beats Army in first game of the Lubbock Regional

Texas Tech Baseball defeated Army 11-2 to win its first game of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

The Red Raiders got a strong start from Micah Dallas, who had no-hitter for five and a third innings before losing it in the sixth inning. He ended up throwing seven innings, matching his season high.

Tanner O'Tremba also had a solid performance filling in for Dylan Neuse, who didn't start after tweaking his hamstring in the Big 12 Tournament. O'Tremba had three hits in four appearances and also added three RBIs.

Next up for the Red Raiders is the the winner of Florida vs. Dallas Baptist. That game will be Saturday at 6:00 pm.